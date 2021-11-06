Eric Adams, the new mayor of New York City, says the vaccine mandate will not be changed, and he appeals to the NBA and the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving.

New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate will not be changed in an interview with CNN on Friday. It presently prevents All-Star point player Kyrie Irving from playing for the Brooklyn Nets since he has refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on many occasions.

Adams has stated that Irving is the missing element for the Nets to win a championship, but he has also stated that he has no plans to ease New York’s vaccine regulations in order for Irving to play without being vaccinated.

In the interview, Adams stated, “New York City is not going to amend its regulation.” He then placed pressure on Irving and the NBA to reach an agreement on the situation. “It’s up to the NBA and Kyrie to reach an agreement on how to keep him with the Nets and to continue to evaluate all of our athletes that come here… I believe the NBA and Kyrie will reach an agreement on this.” Adams has expressed a desire to get Irving back with the Nets and on the court, but he recently reiterated that he will not bend any regulations to do so.

Since the season began in October, Irving has yet to appear in an NBA game. When asked about Adams’ comments after the Nets’ win against the Pistons on Friday night, Nets coach Steve Nash said they came as no surprise to him.

“It’s no wonder that I reacted the way I did. He remarked, “I didn’t anticipate the mayor to amend the mandate.” “All we have to do now is concentrate on our squad.” We’d all be overjoyed if Kyrie could return. But we stay focused on our team, continue to create and improve, and expect to be a really good team by the end of the year.” ​