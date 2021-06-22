Epsom winner Rhoscolyn’s connections are overjoyed with her growth.

Rhoscolyn’s connections are contemplating their options for the progressive three-year-old this weekend at Newmarket and Windsor.

The Territories gelding was purchased from Charlie Hills’ stable and given to David O’Meara. He won at Beverley three starts ago off a mark of 74, and his most recent win at Epsom saw him boosted to 104.

On Saturday, he is entered in the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket and the Midsummer Stakes at Windsor, the latter of which is a small favorite at the moment.

“I haven’t given both races a thorough examination yet. The Windsor race is over a mile, and we would have wanted to retain him over seven, but the Windsor race also appears to be less competitive,” said Chris Dixon, who owns Rhoscolyn as part of The Horse Watchers syndicate.

“The ground at Windsor will be quite terrible, which won’t be a problem for us, and it’s possible that the race will be cut up a little, so we’ll end up there.” David also has a horse entered in the Newmarket race.

“How swiftly he’s improved has surprised us. We expected him to be ranked 90 or higher when we got him, but he’s surprised us, especially after being defeated off 74 at Lingfield for the second time this season. He’s ranked 104 after three runs.

“He doesn’t need to be clipped; he won at Haydock last year on quick footing for Charlie Hills. We weren’t planning on running him at Beverley because of the soft ground. We did an excellent job.

“He’s been finishing well over seven, his dam won over a mile, and I have no doubt he’ll remain; nonetheless, a mile will be the upper limit of what he wants. We haven’t been put off trying a mile yet because he may simply be a seven-furlong expert.

“He may be a horse we travel with or the most cost-effective alternative is to sell them – but in the immediate term, we want to see how he performs in Listed and Group races. We could be on the lookout for. (This is a brief piece.)