Episode 2 of ‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ Date, time, and how to watch an HBO show are all included below.

The Dallas Cowboys made their first appearance on Hard Knocks since 2008 this season, and the season premiere, which aired last week, gave plenty of meat for conversation.

There was a lot to talk about in Episode 1: Dak Prescott’s relationship with Ezekiel Elliott, his recovery from a horrific injury last season, Mike McCarthy’s motivational speeches, and Jerry Jones’ breakfast choices.

The Cowboys dropped their second straight game on Friday, losing 19-16 to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the NFL preseason, after losing 16-3 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game earlier in August.

The second installment of HBO’s five-part behind-the-scenes documentary, which starts on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, has everything you need to know.

When Will Season 2 of Hard Knocks Begin?

The second episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys will premiere on Tuesday, August 17 at 10 p.m. ET. An hour-long episode will air every week on Tuesday at the same time, ending in the season finale on September 7.

The Cowboys will begin their NFL season two days later, when they travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers, the reigning Super Bowl champions.

How to Watch Hard Knocks on TV and Online

Hard Knocks will be accessible on HBO, HBO on Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO, and HBO partner streaming platforms.

Reruns will be available to stream on HBO through HBO Max and other partners’ platforms every Wednesday night.

What were the main topics of conversation in Episode 1?

Episode 1 of HBO’s behind-the-scenes documentary had enough of talking points, from Dak Prescott’s painful injury to his friendship with Ezekiel Elliott.

After suffering a season-ending leg injury against the New York Giants in Week 5, Prescott flaunted the scars from two surgeries he had in 2020.

After it was found that the Cowboys quarterback has been suffering from a shoulder injury, his health was the main focus of Episode 1.

The Cowboys' head coach, Mike McCarthy, made it obvious that the organization cannot afford to risk their star quarterback, whom they signed to a four-year contract.