Eoin Morgan believes Tymal Mills is capable of challenging for a spot in the England team.

Eoin Morgan feels Tymal Mills can make a strong case for a spot in England’s Twenty20 World Cup team, despite the fact that only “half a dozen lads have been nailed down” so far.

Mills, who has been a T20 specialist in recent years due to a congenital back ailment, is making a comeback this summer after a series of physical setbacks since his previous England appearance in February 2017.

Mills is capable of frequently surpassing 90mph and can mix it up with slight changes of pace, so Morgan confessed that he will be keeping a careful eye on the Sussex left-armer over the next several months.

Mills, who is currently competing in the Vitality Blast, may strengthen his case for the World Cup, which begins in September, by competing in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, where the 28-year-old will be representing Southern Brave.

Morgan’s unprompted mention of Mills as a possible World Cup bolter came in response to a question about how many spots are still up for grabs if everyone is available, and there appears to be plenty to play for this summer.

“If everyone was fit, I don’t think there are many nailed down,” England’s limited-overs captain remarked. Probably a half-dozen men are nailed down. A large amount of time has passed.

“In The Hundred, there are players like Tymal Mills who could easily make a case.

“He’s a fantastic bowler, and we’ve always been in touch with him, encouraging him to stay in shape, play as much cricket as possible, and then leave him alone till the World Cup.

“Playing for Sussex on a regular basis, given his travel, is far healthier for him than attempting to stay fit for irregular T20 series throughout the year.

“He, along with a few other individuals who could, is a good example. (This is a brief piece.)