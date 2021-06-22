Eoghan O’Connell, the captain of Rochdale, has signed a new one-year contract.

Eoghan O’Connell, the captain of Rochdale, has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

In two seasons at the Crown Oil Arena, the 25-year-old former Celtic defender has made 81 appearances.

“I’m really thrilled to get the transaction done,” O’Connell said on the club’s official website. It’s been a long time coming, but I’m delighted it’s finally over, and I’m glad to be back.

“I’ve been here for two years and my family and I are happy and settled. The manager and I have a long history together, so getting the chance to play for him again is a major deal for me.

“I’m overjoyed to have signed, and I can’t wait to go back to work.”