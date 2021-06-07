Eni Aluko has been named the inaugural sports director of Angel City FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in Los Angeles.

After quitting her position as Aston Villa Women’s sporting director last week, the 34-year-old former England forward is taking up the position.

Angel City will compete in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) for the first time in 2022.

Actress Natalie Portman is one of the club’s co-founders, along with tennis legends Serena Williams and Billie Jean King, former US players Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach, and actors Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, and James Corden.

