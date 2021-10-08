English striker re-energized after Stamford Bridge exit, according to Serie A news.

Tammy Abraham was hesitant to leave Chelsea, which he regarded to be his home.

With the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, the 24-year-old found himself plummeting down the pecking order.

Despite this, Abraham remained optimistic that he would be able to return to his boyhood club.

Abraham acknowledged that he had received multiple offers from other teams, but it was a phone call from AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho that persuaded him to make the move.

“I could see where he wanted Roma to go and where he wanted them to go, and I wanted to be a part of it.” In a Sky Sports story, Abraham remarked, “He truly put his belief in me, thus he had a significant impact on the reason why I chose Roma.”

That decision has benefited the English striker greatly. According to the BBC, Abraham agreed to a five-year contract after being purchased for a transfer fee of £34 million ($46.3 million).

But the gamble appears to have paid off, as the striker has scored four goals in his first ten games under Mourinho.

In the end, Abraham took a risk that paid off. Although he is in a different setting, it has allowed the Englishman to reclaim his place in the spotlight.

“I knew I wanted to prove myself, so I went out and played some games.” He explained, “I made a decision, and it was the right one.”

“Guys like Mason [Mount], Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi—the younger players, I had to kind of raise them and be their support, help them, and encourage them,” Abraham added.