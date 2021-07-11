English Fan Frenzies Ahead Of Euro 2020 Final With Flags, Flares, And Booze

Hundreds of thousands of noisy England fans poured on Wembley Stadium and central London on Sunday, chanting songs, drinking beer, and savoring the moment as the football-crazed nation reached fever pitch ahead of its first major tournament final in more than half a century.

Long before a ball was played, supporters – many clad in red and white English flags – jammed the famed approach to the northwest London stadium, Wembley Way, to a virtual halt, downing pints of beer and singing a variety of England anthems.

The atmosphere became more feverish as the historic 8pm (1900 GMT) match versus Italy approached, with fans throwing objects – including rucksacks, flares, cans, and traffic cones – through the air and yelling loudly at opposing fans.

A number of supporters stormed through an exterior perimeter gate in an attempt to gain access to the stadium, according to footage shared on social media. Wembley officials stated “safety mechanisms were rapidly activated” and that no one entered the stadium without a ticket.

The Metropolitan Police Service and Mayor Sadiq Khan were compelled to take to Twitter to encourage fans not to travel to Wembley Stadium without match tickets, with officers “on hand interacting with crowds and keeping people safe,” according to the force.

Meanwhile, a crowd of inebriated fans flocked to other sections of the British city, congregating en masse in Leicester Square and at many major railway stations to celebrate one of the country’s most important athletic events in decades.

There were also chaotic scenes, with police reporting “several examples” of flares being set off inside London stations and individuals “jumping off street lamps and hoardings,” putting themselves in danger.

The British Transport Police, which patrols the country’s rail network, said: “We’re working with train operators to secure the continuance of services and to ensure everyone can travel safely.”

Around 1,500 people who won tickets through a poll began to congregate in Trafalgar Square to watch the game on a giant screen after England’s semi-final victory against Denmark on Wednesday.

The Three Lions haven’t won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup, and breaking the 55-year drought would be a watershed event for the country.

“Obviously they’ve had a little of bad luck over the last 50 years or so, so I think this is their time to shine,” Luke Benton said.

“I don’t believe there has ever been a greater time,” says the author. Brief News from Washington Newsday.