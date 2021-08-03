England’s top order will be put to the test against India without Stokes.

When an England squad minus Ben Stokes takes on India in the first Test in Nottingham on Wednesday, batsmen on both sides will be put to the test.

Although England captain Joe Root has a great Test average of 48.68, Rory Burns, the team’s opener, has a 33.23 average.

Since striking a stunning 267 against Pakistan, Zak Crawley’s Test returns have plummeted, with only 123 runs in 12 innings.

Former captain Alastair Cook declared the current top order “can’t manage” the pressure of Test cricket after England’s 1-0 series loss to New Zealand in June, their first home campaign reverse in seven years.

There are also concerns about India’s batsmen ahead of a five-match tour that will mark the 50th anniversary of the tourists’ maiden series victory in England.

Virat Kohli, India’s captain and star batsman, hasn’t scored a Test century in nearly two years, while opener Mayank Agarwal, who was hit in the head while batting in the nets on Monday, has been ruled out of the first Test with probable concussion.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara’s average age in England is under 30.

And Ajinkya Rahane has only reached fifty once in 13 Test innings since kicking off India’s dramatic resurgence during their ultimate series win in Australia last year with 112 in Melbourne.

It would be no surprise if a green surface tailored to maximize the skills of senior England new-ball combo Stuart Broad – playing on his Nottinghamshire home field – and James Anderson was on display this week, just as it was during India’s 3-1 win over England at home earlier this year.

Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, has a particularly impressive Test record at Trent Bridge, with 64 wickets in ten matches at less than 20 runs each.

India, on the other hand, has a formidable seam attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, as well as Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Siraj.

India has been in England for several weeks, following a World Test Championship final loss to New Zealand. “We expect England to provide us such wickets, these is their home conditions,” said vice-captain Rahane.

“We’re not too concerned about the wickets they’re going to give us. We’re all set.”

The series could come down to whose club can deal with the Covid limitation that surrounds players on both sides the best.

On Friday, it was revealed that vital all-rounder Stokes would take a "indefinite absence from all cricket" to focus on his health.