England’s Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver lead the team to a convincing victory over India.

With an unbroken century stand, Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver led England Women to an eight-wicket victory against India in the first one-day international at Bristol.

As the teams reassembled after last week’s drew Test at the same venue, India struggled with the bat and were restricted to a modest 201 for eight.

Mithali Raj led the way with 72, but it wasn’t enough to test England’s top order, who cruised home with 91 balls to spare.

With both bats going at exactly a run-a-ball, Beaumont batted for 87 runs not out while Sciver hammered 74 runs not out.

The two put up 119 for the third wicket, sharing 22 boundaries and one six between them to put the more conservative Indian approach to shame.

England skipper Heather Knight saw her opening bowlers take control of the 10-over powerplay, from which the tourists produced a modest 27 for two.

Shafali Verma, a 17-year-old prodigy who was named player-of-the-match in last week’s Test match, was the first wicket to fall.

After scoring 159 runs in two innings against the red ball, she only managed 15 before Katherine Brunt caught her off guard with a rising delivery and swatted a catch to Anya Shrubsole. Smriti Mandhana’s off stump was then knocked back by Shrubsole, giving her an early scalp.

Raj was called to the crease, and she began her long cornerstone innings with a calm but unassuming effort. Punam Raut (56 in 94 balls) and Deepti Sharma (65 in 85 balls) put up solid performances, but nothing that endangered England’s plans.

While Raj pressed on with caution, Kate Cross caught Raut on a chipped drive for 32 runs, and Shrubsole trapped Sharma lbw for 30 runs.

Raj had begun to accelerate quickly, but she was halted in her tracks in the 46th over when Sophie Ecclestone slipped one through with her arm and flicked the top off. She had already removed Harmanpreet Kaur and afterwards added Pooja Vastrakar to complete the three-person figure. (This is a brief piece.)