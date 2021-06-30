England’s record-breaking sixth-wicket partnership has been lauded by Kate Cross.

Kate Cross praised England’s “fantastic” record-breaking sixth-wicket partnership, which helped England beat India by five wickets in a low-scoring thriller at Taunton.

England grabbed a 6-2 lead in the multi-format series as Sophia Dunkley scored an unbeaten 73 in her maiden one-day international innings and Cross took five for 34.

Dunkley, 22, and Katherine Brunt (33) put up 92 for the sixth wicket, the highest sixth-wicket stand in ODI cricket, as England triumphed with 15 balls to spare.

On a decent hybrid pitch, England got off to a shaky start in chase of a total that appeared to be well below par, but Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight both fell for only 10 runs early on.

Despite her lack of experience, Dunkley, who made her ODI debut on Sunday, was able to hold her nerve and dig in to help England win.

“I was a little apprehensive when we still needed 120-odd to win, but I thought it was great to see the likes of Sophia Dunkley and Brunty — a girl who had never batted in an ODI and a girl who had batted a lot in an ODI – put us over the line,” Cross said.

“I felt that was a fantastic combination, and it appeared to be really tranquil. It was fantastic because when they’re calm, I’m not nervous anymore.”

“There were a few nerves around,” she continued. I think the padded-up girls were a little scared going in, but I think it was important to show the breadth of our batting line-up and that we’re not only reliant on our top four to score runs all of the time.

“Obviously, Tammy has been wonderful for us in our previous couple of innings – more than our last couple of innings in one-day cricket – and it’s great to see that if she isn’t hitting runs, someone else can step in and do a job for the team, so it was a satisfying win.”

Cross took her second ODI five-for in India's innings.