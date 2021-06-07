England’s possibilities appeal to Marcus Rashford.

England’s Euro 2020 roster, according to Marcus Rashford, is full with players who can make the tournament a success.

On Tuesday, the Three Lions will go to St George’s Park to resume their preparations for their Group D opener against Croatia.

The match takes place on Sunday afternoon at Wembley, with England hoping to get off to a strong start in the competition.

In England’s final warm-up triumph over Romania on Sunday, Rashford captained the team and scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot.

It’s unclear whether the Manchester United striker will start against Croatia, as manager Gareth Southgate has a number of offensive options.

However, the 22-year-old believes that due to the fierce fight for places and the high quality of the squad, each of Southgate’s 26 players has a chance to contribute to the team’s success.

“Don’t get me wrong: everyone wants to play in the first XI – but from my tournament experience, I believe you need a squad,” he remarked.

“You need players who can come on at different times and provide that extra spark. I believe we have that all over the pitch in our squad, but starting against Croatia isn’t something I’m thinking about right now.

“We’re going there as a team looking to win a tournament. Whether you start in the first XI or not, you have a critical part to play if we are to win the tournament.

“You’re delusory if you expect 11 players to win seven games in a short period of time. The team will have to be put to use, and to be honest, I’m looking forward to it.”

Captain Harry Kane said on the Official England Podcast that the group has the perfect mix of youth and experience, and Rashford agreed. (This is a brief piece.)