England’s performance against Croatia delighted Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci.

England, according to Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci, has impressed him the most thus far at Euro 2020.

England, who are in Group D, started their campaign with a 1-0 win at Wembley against World Cup champions Croatia on Sunday.

Bonucci was speaking on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of France, Germany, and Portugal’s first games in the tournament, but he confessed England had captured his attention.

“Aside from the teams that still need to play – who will, of course, impress us because they are all top countries,” the 34-year-old remarked, “England has really stood out to me.”

“England is the team that has impressed me the most so far because of the approach they took, the way they were willing to work hard for one another, and the fact that they were looking for three points.”

As he provided that precise answer during a press conference to preview his side’s second Group A match against Switzerland in Rome on Wednesday, Bonucci had apparently momentarily eliminated Italy from the equation.

Italy was in fine form as well, having opened the competition with a 3-0 victory over Turkey last Friday.

Roberto Mancini’s side has now won nine games in a row, all of which have come with clean sheets.

“This is the greatest team spirit I’ve ever seen,” Bonucci added. There have never been any problems among the squad. It’s a close-knit bunch, so it’s no surprise that we’re getting results.”

Bonucci was also questioned if the Italian players will take a knee before the game to protest racial unfairness and discrimination, as the Swiss did before their 1-1 draw with Wales.

“Clearly, we are all opposed to any type of racism and discrimination,” he stated. At this time, I don’t believe UEFA has made any specific requests to truly conform. This is up to the national football associations, but we are strongly opposed to racism.”

Italy will have to deal with the threat posed by Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri, who is looking forward to playing against a. (This is a brief piece.)