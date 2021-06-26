England’s forwards will find their range at Euro 2020, according to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin believes England’s offense has a lot more to offer and that goalless captain Harry Kane’s “undeniable quality” will shine at Euro 2020.

The Three Lions topped Group D without getting out of third gear, setting up a thrilling last-16 clash against Germany at Wembley on Tuesday.

During an unblemished pool stage in which Raheem Sterling’s efforts against Croatia and the Czech Republic were the only goals, England’s miserly defense did not concede.

In recent days, Gareth Southgate and his coaching staff have been focused on unlocking the potential of exciting attacking possibilities that Calvert-Lewin is confident will deliver.

“I think there’s a lot more to come from us in terms of creativity,” the 2017 Under-20 World Cup winner stated.

“I think that having a clean sheet is quite crucial in tournament football because the margins are often fairly small, so I think that keeping a clean sheet is very important.

“But then you get the three points with two 1-0s, but we’d like to be a little more creative and create more possibilities.

“I believe it’s critical that we keep building on what we’ve done so far, both in terms of training and in terms of what we’ve been working on.

“It’s critical that we stay true to our identity and play our game, rather than feigning interest in anything else.”

Calvert-Lewin has been second fiddle to Kane throughout the tournament, as one might anticipate.

The 27-year-old is currently the subject of a lot of conjecture regarding his Tottenham future, and the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner has failed to score this summer.

Calvert-Lewin was asked if he expected last season’s Premier League top scorer and assist maker to shine at the Euros, and he said, “Of course.”

“You know, he’s got tremendous talent, and I believe he leads the line (well, he’s the captain), so he’s probably the first person people criticize.

“However, for me, he’s been doing it for a few seasons now, so. (This is a brief piece.)