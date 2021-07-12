England’s Coach Accepts Responsibility For Heartbreaking Loss To Italy At Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate, the English national team coach, is well aware of why his team lost to Italy.

England had a difficult Sunday after losing to Italy on penalties, confirming the Italians as Euro 2020 champions.

Looking back, the encounter wasn’t really one-sided, as England had multiple chances to defeat Roberto Mancini’s team.

Southgate’s substitutes, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, though, all missed their penalty penalties in a row.

Southgate accepted full responsibility for England’s failed Euro title bid, admitting that it was his “call” to assign the aforementioned players to take the game-changing kicks.

Southgate told the BBC after the game, “In terms of penalties, that’s my call.”

“It’s all up to me. I choose the penalty takers based on their performance in practice, and no one is on their own. We won as a team, and we all bear responsibility for not being able to win the game tonight.”

He went on to say, “We’re terribly dissatisfied.” “The guys have been outstanding; they have given everything they possibly could. They’ve driven themselves to extinction. We didn’t keep the ball well enough at times, especially at the start of the second half, but we can’t have any recriminations because they’ve been a pleasure to work with.”

With a goal in the second minute, Luke Shaw managed to get England off to a good start.

Shaw’s first goal, according to Italian coach Mancini, “crushed” them “hard.”

The Italians, on the other hand, came back to dominate England, holding 62 percent of possession and outshooting the opposition 20 to six in the last minutes.

Mancini told ESPN, “That early goal we gave up hit us hard.” “However, we found the strength to re-enter the game and, in my opinion, deserved to win.” Leonardo Bonucci, who scored a spectacular goal in the 67th minute, reflected on the historic event and revealed that it was his desire to keep playing that made the difference.

“What made us unique? Bonucci stated, “Our belief and the ties we created with one other.” “We’ve been together for 50 days and haven’t grown bored of each other yet. We hung out with each other even when we had time off and could see our families.”

