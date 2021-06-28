England’s chances of winning Euro 2020

England will face Germany for a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals at Wembley on Wednesday night, as their path to success grew clearer.

The final group games were enthralling, with Germany’s late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Hungary in Munich giving them a last-16 tie against Gareth Southgate’s side on Tuesday.

On a roller-coaster night, England’s possible opponents changed many times, with games against France, Germany, Portugal, and Hungary all on the cards before both Group F deciders finished in 2-2 draws.

Germany fought back from a goal down twice against Hungary, with substitute Leon Goretzka’s 84th-minute equalizer securing their place at Wembley.

On Monday, world champions France will face Switzerland, while Portugal will face Belgium on Sunday.

If England defeats Germany in a major tournament for the first time since 1966, they will travel to Rome for a quarter-final match against either Sweden or Ukraine the following Saturday.

But that would be the only game they’d have to play away from home for the rest of the tournament.

If everything goes well, they’ll be back at Wembley on July 7 for a semi-final, possibly against Wales, and the final four days later.

Wales will face either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals if they defeat Denmark in their round of 16 match in Amsterdam on Saturday.

On the other side of the draw, France, Belgium, Italy, and Spain will compete.