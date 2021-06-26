England’s chance to pit themselves against Germany excites John Stones.

According to John Stones, England is set to break down another barrier by beating a top nation like Germany in a big event for the first time.

The Three Lions embraced Gareth Southgate’s pleas to write their own tales at the 2018 World Cup after years of false optimism and heartbreaking defeats.

England’s march to the semi-finals in Russia was as memorable as it was surprising, with the team beating Colombia to end the country’s 12-year wait for a knockout victory and penalty shootout hoodoo.

The potential to beat a top nation at a major tournament for the first time in a long time awaits them in Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last-16 clash against Joachim Low’s side.

England has never won a European Championship knockout match in 90 minutes, while Germany recalls the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96 shootout losses, as well as the 2010 World Cup exit.

“I think when you’re one of the best teams, best talents, or best groups, you want to test yourself against the best teams, and that’s the opportunity we have now on Tuesday,” England defender Stones said. “To put ourselves to the test and win.”

“We didn’t win the Scotland game, but I believe we have the winning mindset and the mentality of how we’ve played.

“I know it wasn’t the most exciting game of football to watch from the stands, but we went out there and did our job.

“In three games, we didn’t concede a goal. Keeping clean sheets and progressing is extremely important in tournament football.

“This frees up the elite players to go out and score goals and express themselves.

“However, I haven’t seen as much winning mindset and determination to win in recent squads as I have in 2018.”

“There’s a genuine desire there that everyone feels.

“As I said before, when we play Germany on Tuesday, it’s a chance to put ourselves to the test and show not just Europe, but the world, what a team we are. (This is a brief piece.)