England’s captain, Sam Tomkins, has been named to face the Combined Nations All Stars.

On his 30th England appearance, the 32-year-old Catalans Dragons full-back will lead his team out at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium, almost nine years after making his international debut with a hat-trick of tries against Wales in Bridgend.

Tomkins succeeds Sean O’Loughlin, who captained England against New Zealand in 2018 before retiring at the end of the 2020 season, and will be in pole position to lead his country in the end-of-season World Cup.

“I’ve known Sam for a long time and he’s the right captain,” England coach Shaun Wane said.

“He knows how to control himself, he’s a very skilled player who plays an important role in games and provides true quality from full-back.”

Last weekend, Tomkins showed his dedication to the England cause by journeying 16 hours from his home in the south of France to join the squad.

“Being named captain of England is definitely up there with anything I’ve accomplished in the game,” Tomkins added.

“I’ve had the good fortune to represent England on several occasions throughout the years, but becoming captain is a whole different ballgame.

“Over the years, I’ve played under some great captains – Sinfield, O’Loughlin, Peacock – and hopefully I’ve learned something from them. Shaun will want me to take the initiative and lead from the front, which I intend to do.

“The voyage from France was unusual to say the least. A 16-hour travel isn’t typical England preparation, but Covid has turned the world on its head in a variety of ways.

“I was informed I’d have to travel in one go – no hotel stops, no pay-at-the-pump gas stations – but playing for England is something I’ve wanted to achieve since I was seven years old, so a 16-hour drive won’t stop me from donning an England shirt.”

Wigan second rower John Bateman, meanwhile, has defended Friday’s match, which drew criticism after it clashed. (This is a brief piece.)