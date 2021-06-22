England wins Group D after a goal from Raheem Sterling defeats the Czech Republic.

Thanks to Raheem Sterling’s early header in a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic, England advanced to the European Championship knockout stage as group winners.

Gareth Southgate’s already-qualified side put up a calm performance on Tuesday after overcoming World Cup semi-final opponents Croatia and then being booed off after a goalless draw with rivals Scotland.

Sterling headed home a cross from fan favorite Jack Grealish to give England a 1-0 win against the Czech Republic at Wembley, where they will play France, Germany, Portugal, or Hungary in the last-16 next Tuesday.

Facing the runners-up in the so-called group of death appears to be a difficult task, but there is something to be said about home comforts, and facing underdogs at the Euros does not always go well, as Iceland shown five years ago.

After a tumultuous build-up that saw Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell thrown into isolation, there is still room for improvement for Southgate’s side.

The aftermath from their encounter with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19, will continue to reverberate, but Mount’s replacement Grealish, as well as fellow tournament full debutant Bukayo Saka, impressed.

The courageous duo were involved in the game-winning goal under the arch, where Sterling came back from hitting the post early on to head home Grealish’s cross in the 12th minute.

There were a few nervous moments as the Czechs settled in, and Harry Kane’s wait for his first Euros goal continues, but England finished qualification without conceding despite a dull second half.

The last Group D encounter between England and Manchester City began similarly to the previous two, with a Manchester City player hitting the woodwork.

A clever Luke Shaw pass sent Sterling scampering beyond the Czech backline, beating Tomas Vaclik to the ball and leaving the goalie powerless as the shot bounced defense off the far post.

During a lively start, John Stones and Kane had efforts that resulted in a 12th-minute opener and vindication for those who argued for Grealish’s inclusion.

Saka, the livewire, was the one who made the first move. (This is a brief piece.)