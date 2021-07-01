England win the series against Sri Lanka thanks to five wickets from Sam Curran.

England won the Royal London Series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare at the Kia Oval, with Sam Curran taking his first five-wicket haul in white-ball cricket.

The hosts cruised to an eight-wicket victory as Joe Root and Eoin Morgan put on an unbroken 140-run partnership, comfortably chasing down a target of 242 to make it 2-0 heading to the final in Bristol on Sunday.

On his home turf, Curran was promoted to new-ball duties and responded to the occasion with figures of five for 48, including three in his first nine deliveries, as the tourists were reduced to a humiliating 21 for four.

Dhananjaya De Silva’s superb 91 kept them from being humiliated outright as they scored a respectable 241 for nine, but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep the world champions at bay.

Root continued where he left off in scoring a match-winning 79 not out in Durham on Tuesday, easing to a graceful 68no, but Morgan’s knock was of greater significance. He had gone 15 innings and ten months without a half-century in international cricket before regaining form with a 75-no, which included eight fours and a six.

Morgan threw down the gauntlet by sending Sri Lanka in first again after bowling them out for 185 in the first match, and watched as the top order not only failed to take it up, but also fell flat on their faces in the process. England had rested Chris Woakes, their four-wicket player-of-the-match from Tuesday, but Curran was more than capable of stepping in.

He was resurrected here after going wicketless and comparatively pricey at Chester-le-Street, grabbing two wickets in his first over with a forceful, attacking length with a hint of swing dismissing Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando for lbw.

Pathum Nissanka was able to pull his front pad out of harm’s path, but at the expense of his middle stump, as Curran profited from a risky drive. It already looked good when Charith Asalanka joined the exodus in the seventh over, flapping a David Willey bouncer to short mid-wicket. (This is a brief piece.)