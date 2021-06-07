England will be better prepared for Euro 2020 than they were for the World Cup, according to Harry Kane.

England are in a better position heading into the European Championship, according to Harry Kane, than they were during their run to the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

On Sunday, the Three Lions will up their Euro 2020 campaign at Wembley against Group D foes Croatia.

Three years ago, the same opponents ruined England’s World Cup aspirations, but both squads have changed since then.

Captain Kane, who won the Golden Boot in Russia, believes England is now more prepared for tournament play, having acquired more experience for club and country since their heartbreaking exit in Moscow.

The Tottenham striker told the Official English Newspaper, “I’d say so.”