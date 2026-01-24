England vs Scotland: Six Nations Showdown Live on ITV and STV

Scotland will face off against England at Twickenham this Saturday in a crucial Six Nations match that could make history for the visitors. With a fifth consecutive Calcutta Cup victory within reach, Gregor Townsend’s side is determined to extend their remarkable streak. However, they will be up against an England team fresh from a thrilling 26-25 win over France, having already tasted success on their home turf this season.

Match Details and Broadcast Information

The game, which kicks off at 4:45pm on Saturday, February 22, is set to be a tense encounter, with both teams coming off pivotal performances. Scotland, with their recent eight-year unbeaten run at Twickenham, will be eager to continue their dominance over England. Their last defeat at the stadium came in 2016, when they were crushed 61-21 as England retained their Six Nations title. After a tough 18-32 loss to Ireland in their last outing, Scotland must respond if they are to keep their championship hopes alive.

Fans can catch all the action live on ITV and STV, with coverage starting at 4pm. The entire match will also be available for free streaming on the ITVX and STV Player apps, as well as their respective websites.

Rugby enthusiasts will not want to miss the expert analysis and commentary that will lead up to kick-off, giving insights into the teams’ tactics and player performances.

Team News: England and Scotland Lineups

England’s head coach Steve Borthwick has made a few tweaks to his squad, with Ollie Chessum making his first England start in nearly a year, partnering with captain Maro Itoje in the lock. The only other change sees George Martin drop to the bench, with Marcus Smith continuing at full-back and Fin Smith starting at fly-half. This marks a period of stability for England, having already defeated France in a nail-biting match at Twickenham earlier this month.

For Scotland, there are three changes to the team. Captain Jamie Ritchie returns to the back row, with Matt Fagerson moving to the bench. Finn Russell, who has cleared concussion protocols, is back as fly-half, while Darcy Graham, who failed to pass the medical tests, will be replaced by Kyle Rowe on the wing. Pierre Schoeman is back in the starting 15, with Rory Sutherland stepping into a reserve role.

This clash will also mark the Six Nations debut of French referee Pierre Brousset, who was originally set to officiate last year but missed out due to injury.

As Scotland heads to London in search of another historic victory, the stakes could not be higher. Both teams will be desperate to win and gain momentum as the tournament progresses, making this one of the most eagerly anticipated matchups of the season.