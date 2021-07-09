England vs. Italy Odds: Betting on the Euro 2020 Final, Props, and Favorites To Score

In Europe’s premier soccer championship, only two teams remain. England and Italy are due to face in the Euro 2020 Final at England’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with the home country favored.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, England has been rated a small betting favorite with -120 odds to win the tournament. Italy is the underdog at +102 in what is likely to be a highly competitive match.

England is given +165 odds to win in regulation by FanDuel. Italy’s odds of winning in regulation are +195, as are the odds of a draw after 90 minutes plus stoppage time.

Both teams qualified for the Final in more than 90 minutes.

Italy defeated Spain on penalty kicks in the semifinals. Italy’s previous four matches have been decided by a single goal or via penalty kicks.

England advanced to the Final with a 2-1 victory over Denmark thanks to Harry Kane’s extra-time goal. England entered the match having gone the entire tournament without conceding a goal.

One goal could prove to be the deciding factor on Sunday. The chances are -140 that either England or Italy will go scoreless in the contest.

Kane has the best odds of any player at +185 to score a goal. Ciro Immobile’s odds of scoring for Italy are +250. At +280, he is followed by England’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Raheem Sterling and Andrea Belotti are both favored to score at +330.