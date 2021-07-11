England vs. Italy Kickoff Time and How to Watch Live on Euro 2020 TV in the United States

With a win against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, England can end a 55-year drought for a major trophy.

England reached the final of a major event for the second time in its history by overcoming Denmark 2-1 in extra time on Wednesday, more than half a century after upsetting West Germany to win the 1966 World Cup.

Only the Azzurri stand between the Three Lions and their first European Championship title, which would be Gareth Southgate’s ultimate redemption narrative.

The current England manager missed a key penalty in a penalty shootout against Germany in the Euro 96 quarterfinal at Wembley a quarter-century ago, but he might now become only the second man in English soccer history to win a major title.

Southgate has shown to be an exceptional coach, leading England to the World Cup semifinals three years ago and transforming a side that had been humbled by Iceland in the Euro 2016 Round of 16 into a force to be reckoned with.

“Getting to a semifinal in Russia was certainly ahead of schedule. It’s difficult to say how we’ll get to the final now,” he told The Guardian this week.

“That was, without a doubt, our goal. When you’ve got so many challenges to cope with at the outset, you never know how things will turn out. But we’ve arrived, and we’ve been given a fantastic opportunity.”

England’s rendezvous with history will be backed by a rowdy partisan audience, as it was 55 years ago and on Wednesday against Denmark, with English fans accounting for the overwhelming bulk of the 66,000 spectators expected to jam Wembley Stadium in London.

The final will be England’s sixth of seven games at Wembley, with the exception of a 4-0 demolition of Ukraine in the semifinals in Rome, but with home comfort comes the added pressure of delivering, a load England has regularly battled with in previous decades.

The current group, on the other hand, looks to be made of a different material. After a barren group stage, talismanic striker, Southgate’s players have only conceded once in the entire competition. This is a condensed version of the information.