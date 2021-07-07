England vs. Denmark Kickoff Time and How to Watch Live on Euro 2020 TV in the United States

On Wednesday, England will face Denmark in the second semifinal of Euro 2020, with the goal of reaching a major tournament final for the first time in 55 years.

In 1966, the Three Lions made their first and only appearance in a game with a major trophy on the line, defeating West Germany in the World Cup final.

On Wednesday, England will have the support of a rowdy partisan audience, with about 60,000 of the 66,000 fans anticipated to fill Wembley Stadium in London.

“It’s just the next in a series of significant games for them [the players].” “I’m not concerned about the occasion; we dealt with it in the first game [against Croatia],” England manager Gareth Southgate told The Guardian.

“With the Germany game, we had it, and we dealt with it. I have complete faith in them.”

England hopes to advance further in the 2018 World Cup after reaching the semifinals in Russia, and will face Italy in the final on July 11 at Wembley Stadium.

On Tuesday, the Azzurri overcame Spain 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the first semifinal of the competition.

England is yet to lose a goal in the tournament and will return to Wembley after a 4-0 win against Ukraine in the quarterfinals, courtesy of a brace from Harry Kane, as well as goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

If England’s desire to break a 55-year drought for a major event victory was one of the most talked-about topics before the tournament even started, Denmark’s Cinderella run has become one of the tournament’s key narratives.

Denmark’s progress at Euro 2020 has been made all the more spectacular by the fact that it came after the team suffered the agony of midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsing on the field following a heart arrest in their opening game.

Denmark lost the first two games without their talisman before scoring eight goals in the next two games to defeat Russia in the last group stage match and Wales in the Round of 16, respectively.

