England thrash Andorra, and McTominay gives Scotland a dramatic victory.

Scotland came from behind to beat Israel 3-2 in World Cup qualifying on Saturday, with Scott McTominay scoring an injury-time winner, while England hammered Andorra 5-0 to continue on course to qualify for next year’s global tournament.

Scotland now leads Israel by four points in Group F, with three games remaining, as they attempt to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

The group winners will go to the finals in Qatar next year, while the runners-up will compete in the playoffs.

John McGinn equalized, but Lyndon Dykes, the home striker, missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Before the hour mark, he made apologies with an equalizer, which was given after a VAR review after the referee had disallowed it for a high boot.

Steve Clarke’s side could have settled for a point, but they pushed for a winner, which came in the 94th minute when Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay bundled in at the back post.

The Scots are still in with a small chance of winning the group, trailing leaders Denmark by seven points after a 4-0 win against Moldova in Chisinau.

“We just have a few games left, and all we have to do now is stay focused. We were looking for a win tonight, and we got it “Sky Sports quoted Dykes as saying.

In a 5-0 thrashing of Andorra, England manager Gareth Southgate rested key players such as Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, as his second string shone.

Ben Chilwell scored the game’s first goal in the 17th minute, with VAR awarding the goal after it was initially disallowed for offside against Jadon Sancho.

Before halftime, Bukayo Saka secured the points, and Roma attacker Tammy Abraham took advantage of a rare start by scoring in the 59th minute.

Jack Grealish came off the bench to win a penalty that was saved by James Ward-Prowse before converting the rebound.

After collecting goalkeeper Sam Johnstone’s long kick, Grealish rounded off the score with a great individual effort for his maiden international goal.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Grealish told the BBC, “and it’s about time I scored because everyone has been saying it to me.”

"I believe there are now 16 games. It was inevitable, and I'm overjoyed that I'm off to a good start." Kateryna Monzul, the first female official to referee, had a hectic night.