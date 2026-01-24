England Rugby Squad Shaken by Injuries, New Faces Set to Feature in Six Nations

England head coach Steve Borthwick has named a 36-man squad for the 2026 Six Nations Championship, which begins on February 7 against Wales at Twickenham. The team sees the inclusion of three uncapped players—Vilikesa ‘Billy’ Sela, Emmanuel Iyogun, and Greg Fisilau—amid a growing injury crisis that has hit key positions, especially in the front row.

Uncapped Players Earn Call-Ups

The selections signal a blend of bold changes and continuity for the national team as Borthwick works to navigate significant injury concerns. Sela, a 20-year-old tighthead prop from Bath, and Northampton Saints’ 25-year-old loosehead Iyogun are among the fresh faces, while Exeter Chiefs’ dynamic back-rower Fisilau also earns his first call-up. This marks a crucial opportunity for the young trio as England battles a series of injuries to seasoned forwards. Notably, Sale’s Asher Opoku-Fordjour has been ruled out after undergoing shoulder surgery, and Bath’s Will Stuart is sidelined with a ruptured Achilles tendon, meaning both will miss the entirety of the tournament.

Fin Baxter, another promising front-rower from Harlequins, is still recovering from a foot injury, and although he’s traveling with the squad to Spain for a pre-tournament training camp, his availability for the opener is uncertain. With the prop ranks thinning, Borthwick has also called on 33-year-old Trevor Davison of Northampton to bolster the team, joining experienced players such as Ellis Genge (75 caps), Joe Heyes, and Bevan Rodd. The coach highlighted that the squad has a balance of experience and potential as England prepares for a tough championship campaign.

Meanwhile, Fisilau’s inclusion in the back row fills the gap left by Tom Willis, who is ineligible due to his move to France for club rugby. Borthwick praised Fisilau for his “work rate, gainline-busting ability, and slick handling” and expressed confidence that the Exeter forward would rise to the challenge of Test rugby.

Several key players remain under injury clouds, with fly-half Fin Smith, centre Ollie Lawrence, wing Tom Roebuck, and back-row Ben Curry all recovering. Lawrence and Baxter, in particular, are not expected to be fit for the opener against Wales. Borthwick’s growing depth in the squad will be tested early, especially with so many key positions up in the air.

Despite these setbacks, Borthwick expressed optimism for the team’s performance. “We want to make sure we’re ready to perform,” he said. “The margins in the Six Nations are incredibly fine.” England enters the tournament with an 11-match unbeaten streak in Test rugby, but their last Six Nations title was in 2020. Borthwick has emphasized the importance of gradual progress, with the team aiming to reach the final round in Paris with a potential grand slam on the line.

Notably absent from the squad are former captain Owen Farrell and teenage wing Noah Caluori, signaling a shift towards a new generation. The squad now combines established names such as Maro Itoje, Jamie George, and George Ford with rising stars like Henry Arundell, Max Ojomoh, and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, ensuring a mix of leadership and youthful exuberance.

The tournament will see England face a grueling schedule. After the opening match against Wales, they travel to Scotland, host Ireland, then visit Italy before wrapping up against defending champions France in Paris on Super Saturday. With every match expected to be closely contested, Borthwick will rely on a squad that blends experience and youthful energy to make a push for the Six Nations title.