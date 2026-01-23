England Names 36-Player Squad for Six Nations, Includes Three Uncapped Players

England head coach Steve Borthwick has announced a 36-player squad for the 2026 Six Nations, featuring three uncapped players and a handful of injury updates as the team gears up for its campaign opener against Wales. The match, set for February 7 at Twickenham, promises to be a key test for the side, which will look to build on its current 11-match winning streak.

New Faces and Injury Setbacks

The headline inclusion is 20-year-old Bath prop Vilikesa Sela, who joins the senior squad for the first time. His call-up follows injuries to tightheads Will Stuart and Asher Opoku-Fordjour, who will miss the tournament entirely. Borthwick has shown faith in Sela, who is regarded as a highly promising talent. “I’m really pleased that Billy Sela is in the England senior squad for the first time—a player of exceptional talent and potential,” Borthwick commented on the youngster’s rise.

Joining Sela are Emmanuel Iyogun, a loosehead from Northampton, and Exeter Chiefs’ No 8 Greg Fisilau. Iyogun’s rapid development at Northampton has earned him a spot in the squad, especially with Fin Baxter still recovering from a foot injury. Fisilau, meanwhile, has been in strong form for Exeter, and after impressive performances, he is now in contention for a back-row role in the Six Nations.

Meanwhile, George Furbank returns to the squad after a challenging period of injuries, having played only six times for Northampton last season. His inclusion is seen as a significant boost, with Borthwick keen to have him back in the fold. “George worked really hard to come back from injury, and I’m delighted to be able to select him,” Borthwick said, highlighting the player’s versatile ability to cover both full-back and fly-half roles.

Despite the excitement surrounding the new call-ups, injury concerns have been a theme in this selection. The front row, in particular, has been affected, with Will Stuart’s ruptured Achilles and Opoku-Fordjour’s shoulder surgery leaving Joe Heyes as the only established tighthead prop available for the opener. Fin Baxter, although named, is recovering and will join the team in a warm-weather training camp in Girona, Spain, to continue his rehabilitation alongside several other players who are also recovering from injuries.

Other notable absentees include Oscar Beard, Charlie Ewels, Curtis Langdon, George Martin, and Adam Radwan. With the lock position weakened by Martin’s injury, Arthur Clark has been recalled to bolster the second-row options. These injuries underline the growing importance of depth within the squad, which Borthwick has been keen to build.

Borthwick expressed his confidence in the balance of the squad, mixing seasoned Test players with exciting young talents. “We’ve picked a squad with a good balance of experience, leadership, and exciting potential,” he noted, stressing the importance of preparation for the upcoming tournament. “The margins in the Guinness Six Nations are incredibly fine, so our aim over the coming days is to come together quickly, prepare thoroughly, and make sure we’re ready to perform.”

The squad is now preparing for a series of intense fixtures, starting with the opener against Wales and continuing with games against Scotland, Ireland, Italy, and France. The latter match, set for March 14, could be a potential grand slam decider, with France currently the favorites to retain their title. England, however, is considered a serious contender to challenge the defending champions.

Off the field, captain Maro Itoje has received support from his teammates after the passing of his mother in December 2025, reflecting the personal challenges that players face amid their professional commitments.

Fans can catch every match of England’s Six Nations campaign, with ITV broadcasting all fixtures in the tournament for the first time. As England prepares for what promises to be a thrilling competition, the squad’s blend of experience and youthful energy could be key to a successful title challenge in 2026.