England must not be influenced by the ‘history’ of the Scotland-England match, according to Raheem Sterling.

The build-up to England’s Euro 2020 match against Scotland on Friday night may be mounting, but for Raheem Sterling, the match is just “another game.”

England will attempt to build on their triumph against Croatia with another three points at Wembley, while Scotland will attempt to bounce back after a 2-0 setback to the Czech Republic.

While the match will have repercussions for both nations’ hopes and respective goals in the finals, it is also a historic clash.

Meetings between the neighbors have always been spectacular, from the first official international football match through Scotland fans storming the goalposts after their legendary Wembley win in 1977, Paul Gascoigne’s legendary Euro 96 goal, and the fiercely fought Euro 2000 play-off.

But Sterling, who scored the game’s only goal in England’s 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday, is focused on the present.

He told the Official England Podcast, “It’s going to be another game for me.”

We can’t go in there fighting past battles; we need to be completely focused.

“Of course, there is history, but in football, you can’t get too caught up in the past; you have to be focused on the objective at hand, which is to get three points.

Sterling revealed that he has begun meditating before going to bed at St George’s Park, and he will be hoping that his new routine will aid his concentration.

The Manchester City striker was the toast of Wembley after scoring his first goal in a big competition, continuing a remarkable run of form at a venue just a short distance from his childhood home.

In the immediate aftermath of the victory, however, he disappointed his mother.

“My mother called my phone just after the game when I was still in the dressing room,” he added.

"I was like, 'Listen, I haven't done anything.'