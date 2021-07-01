England may only have expatriate supporters for the Euros last-eight match in Rome.

Due to travel limitations caused by the epidemic, England will only be represented by expatriate fans for their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday.

With a 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, Gareth Southgate’s side qualified for the final eight, and will now play outside the UK for the first time in the competition.

Because of the limitations in place in the UK and Italy to reduce the transmission of coronavirus, the Football Association has already written to members of the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) to inform them that they would not be able to purchase tickets for this match.

The FA was entitled to 16% of the approved 16,000-seat capacity at the Stadio Olimpico for the match, but these tickets will now go on general sale.

The tournament organizers, UEFA, will be in charge of selling and distributing tickets, but it is anticipated that the British Embassy in Rome will be able to identify and help expatriates, as well as lead them to where they may get tickets if they indicate an interest.

The FA wrote to ESTC members, “Please be aware that, due to the travel restrictions in place across both countries, the FA will not be selling any tickets via the England Supporters Travel Club for this fixture, and as such are working with UEFA and the British embassy in Italy to facilitate as many ticket sales to English residents in Italy as possible.”

On Wednesday, the FA promised a complete update.

Travellers from the United Kingdom must self-isolate for five days upon arrival in Italy, then take a quick antigenic or molecular swab test for Covid-19 and test negative for release, implying that someone arriving on Monday would be cleared for Saturday.

Italy is also on the UK government’s amber list, which means that anyone visiting Rome from the UK would have to isolate for at least five days after returning.

Fans from Ukraine face considerably more restrictions. They won’t be able to go anywhere. (This is a brief piece.)