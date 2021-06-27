England manager Gareth Southgate has challenged his players to write their own history.

Gareth Southgate advised his players to make history rather than get caught up in it, claiming that prior setbacks against Germany are immaterial to a team making their own story at the Euros.

On Tuesday evening, more than 40,000 fans will pack Wembley Stadium when Joachim Low’s team visits for a mouth-watering knockout battle under the arch.

For many, playing Germany brings back painful memories of prior encounters, ranging from the 1970 World Cup through the 2010 World Cup’s ghost goal, as well as the semi-final shootout heartbreaks in Italia 90 and Euro 96.

Southgate has experienced such heartbreak before, having missed a crucial penalty 25 years ago, but his players have stated repeatedly in the build-up that prior defeats to Die Mannschaft mean little to them.

Instead, England manager Gareth Southgate wants his players to concentrate on writing their own narrative, a message he delivered three years ago on the eve of England’s World Cup last-16 penalty shootout victory over Colombia.

Southgate said of the rivalry with Germany, “I don’t need to demystify it.” “They are unconcerned about history.

“We have guys that were born in the 2000s, which is clearly frightening, but it is the reality of the demographic we are working with.

“What we did in Peter Bonetti in 1970, and what happened in 1990, and so on, is of little concern to them.

“Of course, they’re watching it and getting a sense of it, but it’s not anything we’re talking to them about,” she says.

“In the last couple of years, this squad has set down a number of remarkable performances, creating their own history and telling their own stories, and this is how they should approach this game.

“This is a chance. As a country, we’ve only won one knockout match in a European Championship, so they’ve got a terrific chance to become the first team to accomplish so since 1996.”

Southgate was a part of England’s quarter-final spot-kick victory over Spain at Wembley in 1996, which earned them a place in the semi-final against Germany.

