England makes a solid start in the second ODI against Sri Lanka with a five-wicket haul from Sam Curran.

Sri Lanka recovered from a poor start to set England 242 in the second Royal London ODI, with Sam Curran taking a career-best five for 48.

Curran took three quick wickets with the new ball as the tourists dropped to 21 for four at the Kia Oval, then returned to take two more for his maiden five-for in limited-overs cricket, while fellow left-armer David Willey took four for 64.

Dhananjaya De Silva led a valiant comeback with a run-a-ball 91, but Eoin Morgan’s side will still fancy their chances of winning the series 2-0 on a true field.

Morgan, who had bowled Sri Lanka out for 185 two days prior, pushed their batsmen to go better this time by winning the toss and sending them in.

The top order not only failed to pick up the gauntlet, but also fell flat on their faces in the process. Curran was more than willing to step up when England rested Chris Woakes, their four-wicket player-of-the-match in Durham.

Last time out, the all-rounder was wicketless and comparatively pricey, but he picked up two lbws in his first four deliveries here. Kusal Perera, the captain, had battled England for more than 32 overs in the previous match, but he followed that up with a two-ball duck, undone by an accurate, attacking length in a manner that Avishka Fernando would repeat a few seconds later.

Pathum Nissanka was up next, launching a rash drive at a ball that shifted his stumps. After failing to get on top of a Willey bouncer, Charith Asalanka fluttered to short mid-wicket.

Sri Lanka was facing a genuinely catastrophic scenario at 21 for four. Step up De Silva, who took advantage of the fielding constraints late in the game to smash a few boundaries before forming 65-run partnerships with Wanindu Hasaranga and 78-run partnerships with Dasun Shanaka.

De Silva was especially strong on the pull, driving ebulliently when he smelled a half-volley and displaying remarkable nous. (This is a brief piece.)