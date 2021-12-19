England loses Hameed in their pursuit of 468 points to defeat Australia.

England were 20-1 at dinner after losing Haseeb Hameed for a duck while chasing a huge 468 to win the second Ashes Test in Adelaide on Sunday, needing a historical miracle to escape falling behind 2-0 in the series.

In the history of Test cricket, no side has ever scored 418 for seven in the fourth innings to win, with the West Indies’ 418 for seven against Steve Waugh’s Australia at St John’s in 2003 being the highest.

At the Adelaide Oval, where Australia’s 315 for six against England in 1902 remains the finest fourth-innings run chase, it will be much more difficult.

England’s woes stem from being bowled out for 236 on Saturday after a batting collapse in response to Australia’s 473 for nine declared.

As the sun set on the second session, the hosts resumed their second innings at 45 for one and declared on 230 for nine, giving their bowlers a chance to take on England with the pink ball.

They made an early impact, with Jhye Richardson charging in on Hameed and the ball bouncing off his glove to wicketkeeper Alex Carey without being scored on.

Rory Burns, desperate for runs after a poor period, made it to tea on 16 with Dawid Malan unbeaten on four as England reached 20 for one.

Joe Root, the captain, is set to return after injuring his abdomen during a warm-up before the game, forcing him to miss the first 85 minutes while undergoing tests.

After losing by nine wickets in the first Test in Brisbane, England’s battered batting line-up will need to survive four more sessions, two of which will be under lights, to earn a draw and remain only 1-0 down going into the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne in a week.

If they falter and lose 2-0 in Adelaide, the Ashes are all but over. In the 1936-37 Ashes series, Australia was the only side to come back from a 2-0 deficit to win the series.

Earlier in the innings, Australia’s first-innings century-maker Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head both hit 51, helping to stabilise the innings after England claimed three quick wickets for only seven runs.

Steve Smith, the interim captain, could have gone for broke and forced the follow-on on Saturday evening, but instead chose to send in his batters to build an insurmountable lead.

After an embarrassing mix-up with Marcus Harris, they lost David Warner, who was run out for 13 runs.

With nightwatchman Michael Neser on two, Harris resumed not out 21. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.