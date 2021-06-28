England is preparing to face the next opponent from the ‘Group of Death.’

England has qualified for the knockout stages of Euro 2020, but their path to the final will be determined until after the group stage concludes on Wednesday.

Their prize for winning Group D is a last-16 match against the runners-up from Group F, which includes France, Germany, Portugal, and Hungary.

As things stand, Germany is the favorite, but with only three points separating the four teams coming into the final group games, anything can happen.

On Wednesday evening, world champions France will face holders Portugal, while Germany will face Hungary.

What England does know for definite is that their next game will be played at home, and that it will take place next Tuesday.

Wembley will host two last-16 matches, with Gareth Southgate’s side securing a spot in one of them by winning their group.

If they advance past that, they will travel to Rome for a quarter-final the following Saturday, but that will be their last game away from home for the duration of the tournament. They’d be back at Wembley for a semi-final on July 7 and a final four days later if everything went perfectly.

When it comes to figuring out prospective quarter-final opponents, the situation is much more complicated.

If England advances to the last eight, they will face the winner of the last-16 matchup between the Group E winners (Sweden, Slovakia, Spain, or Poland) and one of the third-placed teams from Groups A (Switzerland), B (Finland), C (Ukraine), or D (Denmark) (Czech Republic).

Sweden presently leads Group E, although the final round of games is a toss-up. Switzerland and the Czech Republic are the third-placed teams, and they know they are through, while Finland and Ukraine are waiting on further results.