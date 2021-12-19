England is on the verge of losing the second Test as Root falls in the final over.

Joe Root was dismissed in the penultimate over of the fourth day on Sunday, leaving England at 82 for four in the second Ashes Test, needing a historical miracle to avoid falling behind 2-0 in the series.

In the history of Test cricket, no side has ever scored 418 for seven in the fourth innings to win, with the West Indies’ 418 for seven against Steve Waugh’s Australia at St John’s in 2003 being the highest.

At the Adelaide Oval, where Australia’s 315 for six against England in 1902 remains the finest fourth-innings run chase, it will be much more difficult.

England’s woes stem from being bowled out for 236 on Saturday after a batting collapse in response to Australia’s 473 for nine declared.

Day four came to an end with injured skipper Root out in the final over of the day, leaving Ben Stokes unbeaten on three.

With only six wickets remaining and the world’s top-ranked Test batsman back in the pavilion, England faces the near-impossible job of batting out three sessions on the last day to rescue a draw.

As the sun set on the second session, the hosts resumed their second innings at 45 for one and declared on 230 for nine, giving their bowlers a chance to take on England with the pink ball.

They made an instant impact, with Jhye Richardson crashing into Haseeb Hameed and the ball bouncing off his glove to wicketkeeper Alex Carey without being scored on.

Steve Smith dropped Dawid Malan, who had hit 80 in the first innings, but he only lasted three more deliveries before Michael Neser trapped him lbw for 20.

After a lean time, opener Rory Burns was keen for a big score and scored 34, but was then beaten by Richardson’s pace, edging to Smith at slip.

Root injured his abdomen during a warm-up and had to sit out the first 85 minutes of the game to have a scan.

While batting, he appeared mostly unaffected, but late in the day, he was struck in the same place by Mitchell Starc, leaving him writhing on the ground in pain.

Root got up gingerly, but was dismissed for 24 in the penultimate over, caught by Carey off Starc.

With England losing by nine wickets in the first Test in Brisbane, their chances of qualifying for the World Cup are all but gone.