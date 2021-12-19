England is on the verge of losing the second Test as Root falls in the final over.

Joe Root was dismissed in the penultimate over of the fourth day on Sunday, leaving England in grave difficulty at 82 for four, chasing a huge 468 to win the second Ashes Test and needing a historic comeback to avoid falling behind 2-0 in the series.

In the history of Test cricket, no side has ever scored 418 for seven in the fourth innings to win, with the West Indies’ 418 for seven against Steve Waugh’s Australia at St John’s in 2003 being the highest.

At the Adelaide Oval, where Australia’s 315 for six against England in 1902 remains the finest fourth-innings run chase, it will be much more difficult.

England’s woes stem from losing seven wickets for 86 runs on Saturday, when they were reduced to 236 all out in response to Australia’s declared total of 473 for nine.

With injured skipper Root out in the final over of the day, Ben Stokes remained unbeaten on three wickets.

With only six wickets remaining and the world’s top-ranked Test batsman, Root, back in the pavilion, England are still 386 runs down and face the near-impossible challenge of batting three sessions on the last day to rescue a draw.

“When one of your greatest players is out, the team takes a hit, but you have to understand and believe that the rest of the lads will fight as hard as he would,” England bowling coach Jon Lewis said of Root.

“They’ll strive to make it through the day tomorrow in order to salvage a tie in this game. I realize it’s a hefty request.” As night approached, the hosts resumed their second innings at 45 for one, declaring on 230 for nine before lunch, allowing their bowlers a chance to take on England with the pink ball.

They made an instant impact, with Jhye Richardson crashing into Haseeb Hameed and the ball bouncing off his glove to wicketkeeper Alex Carey without being scored on.

Then, after hitting 80 in the first innings, Michael Neser trapped Dawid Malan lbw for 20.

After a lean time, opener Rory Burns was keen for a big score and scored 34, but was then beaten by Richardson’s pace, edging to Smith at slip.

Root injured his abdomen during a warm-up and had to sit out the first 85 minutes of the game to have a scan.

Root injured his abdomen during a warm-up and had to sit out the first 85 minutes of the game to have a scan.

While batting, he appeared mostly unaffected, but later in the day he was struck by a severe knock to the same.