England is at full strength as they prepare to face Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

On the eve of England’s Euro 2020 quarter-final versus Ukraine, Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad trained together.

The match against Andriy Shevchenko’s team in Rome on Saturday is the reward for Tuesday’s 2-0 last-16 success over Germany at Wembley.

The Three Lions depart for Italy on Friday afternoon, after which the entire squad practiced at their St George’s Park camp the next morning.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were among those in action, having been released from isolation on the day of the Germany match after contacting Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19 after playing for Scotland against England.

Going into the quarter-final, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, and Phil Foden are all one booking away from a suspension.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who was chosen man of the match on Tuesday, is expected to attend manager Gareth Southgate’s press conference in Rome on Friday evening.