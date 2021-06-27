England has no new worries as Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell train separately.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, two of England’s most isolated players, have continued to practice separately from the rest of the squad ahead of the Euros clash with Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s side is preparing for a massive last-16 clash against Joachim Low’s side on Tuesday, which will be contested in front of over 40,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium.

Although England has no new concerns heading into the encounter, Mount and Chilwell continue to practice separately from the rest of the team.

The pair worked in seclusion on an adjacent surface while the rest of the squad was in action on the Sir Bobby Charlton Pitch at St George’s Park.

After coming into touch with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19, after England’s 0-0 group draw with Scotland, Mount and Chilwell will be placed in isolation until Monday.