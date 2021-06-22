England has a lot more to offer in the knockout stages of Euro 2020, according to Gareth Southgate.

After a tight victory over the Czech Republic, England manager Gareth Southgate promised that there will be more to come at Euro 2020.

A 1-0 win at Wembley secured top spot in Group D thanks to Raheem Sterling’s early header.

England has yet to concede in the tournament, despite only scoring twice through Sterling, and will play France, Germany, Portugal, or Hungary in the last-16 at Wembley on Tuesday.

“There is absolutely more to come from us,” Southgate said ITV. We aren’t native speakers, but we do have our moments.

“At this point, we haven’t scored off a set play. People laugh when I say we only score from set plays, but they are vital in big games, and we must master them.

“We wanted to win the group, stay at Wembley, and we’ll see who we play tomorrow,” he said.

“There are many types of tests, but we are accomplishing a lot of excellent things.

“We were able to get the most of the team into games, with Harry Maguire getting 90 minutes, which was crucial, and Hendo (Jordan Henderson) getting 45 minutes, which was a big step forward. There were numerous advantages for us.”

After two minutes, Sterling hit the post before heading in Jack Grealish’s cross to win the game after 12 minutes.

Southgate commended his players for reacting fast after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to self-isolate on Monday, and Grealish was one of four alterations.

Following Friday’s 0-0 draw with Scotland, they made eye contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour. Southgate was forced to make a late reshuffle after the midfielder was diagnosed with coronavirus.

He remarked, “I think we started pretty well, we were stable with the ball, and we worked on some of the stuff in training yesterday.”

“Credit to the guys, because some of the stuff we had to adjust without the ball because of the changed people, we had to change what we were doing overnight.

“It was a big compliment. (This is a brief piece.)