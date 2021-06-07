England has a busy week ahead of them before their Euro 2020 opener.

The excitement is mounting ahead of England’s European Championship campaign, which begins on Sunday against Croatia.

The PA news agency takes a look at how Gareth Southgate’s side is preparing for the Group D opener ahead of the Wembley showdown.

Monday, June 7th

England began their tournament preparations in the north east, staying at Rockliffe Hall and working at Middlesbrough’s Rockliffe Park across the road. Southgate supervised a 1-0 win against fellow Euro 2020 finalists Austria at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday, and they followed that up with a 1-0 win over Romania on Sunday before going to Russia.