England Fans Racially Abusing Black Players Makes Prince William ‘Sick’

After England’s loss in the Euro 2020 final last night, Prince William blasted the racist England soccer fans who attacked the country’s Black players.

Following England’s defeat to Italy, some fans took to social media to criticize Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka, three Black players who missed penalties in the game-ending shootout.

England’s Football Association (FA) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the internet insults.

On Twitter, Prince William wrote: “After last night’s match, I was disgusted by the racial abuse directed at England players.

“It is completely intolerable that athletes must put up with such heinous behavior.

“It must come to an end right now, and everyone responsible should be held accountable. W”

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview in March, the Duke of Cambridge was obliged to deny that the royals are racists.

During the CBS prime-time special, Meghan revealed that one anonymous royal had expressed concern over the skin color of her pregnant child.

“We are very much not a racist family,” Prince William declared in March when asked about it by a journalist.

July 12, 2021 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal)