England Ends ODI Losing Streak With Resilient Victory Over Sri Lanka

England levelled the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a gritty five-wicket win in the second match at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on January 24, 2026. The victory snapped England’s dismal 12-match away losing streak, giving them a crucial lifeline after their defeat in the series opener.

Root’s Crucial Knock Guides England to Victory

Chasing a modest 220, England faced a difficult task on a spin-friendly pitch that tested both their technique and composure. Joe Root was the anchor of the innings, holding firm with a vital 75 runs that guided the visitors past Sri Lanka’s total with 3.4 overs to spare. The challenge was made even more demanding by a pitch that offered significant turn and variable bounce, but Root’s steady hand ensured England did not falter.

England’s chase started with early setbacks, but Root found support in Harry Brook, who made a painstaking 42 off 75 balls. His slow approach, marked by a strike rate of just 56 per 100 balls, was a reflection of the difficult conditions, but his patience was crucial for England’s stability. Jos Buttler’s quickfire 33 and Will Jacks’ composure at the end sealed the win, with Jacks flicking the winning runs after a tense passage of play.

The day began with Sri Lanka winning the toss and opting to bat, a decision that appeared wise given the conditions. However, their innings never truly gained momentum. Pathum Nissanka’s 26 and Kusal Mendis’ 26 were brief flashes, while Charith Asalanka (45) and Dhananjaya de Silva (40) held the innings together during the middle overs. Sri Lanka’s batting, however, struggled against England’s disciplined bowling, with Adil Rashid leading the attack with two wickets. Root and Jamie Overton added two wickets each, while Sri Lanka’s lower order was dismissed for 219 runs in 49.3 overs. The hosts had managed just seven extras, a testament to England’s tight fielding effort.

Despite a few late defiant blows from Pavan Rathnayake (29) and Dunith Wellalage (20), Sri Lanka failed to build a late surge. England’s spinners, led by Rashid, capitalized on the pitch’s turn, limiting Sri Lanka to a below-par total. The match, though competitive, was marked by the constant pressure from the English bowlers, who kept the hosts from posting a more substantial score.

The drama continued as Sri Lanka’s rising star, Dunith Wellalage, was forced to leave the field after bowling just seven overs due to injury. His absence was felt in the latter stages of England’s chase as Sri Lanka struggled to make inroads. Although Jeffrey Vandersay removed Harry Brook for a brief moment of hope, Buttler and Jacks calmly navigated the final overs to take England home.

Root was named Player of the Match for his pivotal innings, reflecting on the challenging conditions: “It wasn’t the best pitch for ODI cricket, but it’s always a pleasure to play in Sri Lanka,” he said. “The key was using experience and being precise with footwork to cope with the turn.”

The surface received mixed reviews for its excessive turn, and while the bowlers thrived, it made batting an arduous task. England’s spinners, including Rashid and Root, exploited the conditions effectively, while Sri Lanka’s bowlers kept the game alive until the final stages.

With the series now level at 1-1, both teams will look to the third and final ODI on January 27, 2026, to decide the victor. Sri Lanka will be hoping for the quick return of Wellalage, while England will take heart from the resolve shown by their senior players, particularly Root, in overcoming the challenges presented by the pitch. The series decider promises to be a thrilling contest as both sides look to finish the series on a high.