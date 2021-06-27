England completes a T20 series sweep with a thrashing of Sri Lanka thanks to Dawid Malan’s brilliance.

England completed a clean sweep of Sri Lanka in their Twenty20 series with a crushing 89-run victory at the Ageas Bowl, with Dawid Malan returning to form with a superb 76 from 48 balls.

Malan had hit single figures in back-to-back triumphs at Cardiff, with only one fifty in his last seven innings, but after being moved to start the batting, the world number one T20 hitter shone in a knock that included five fours and four sixes.

Due to Jason Roy’s hamstring injury, the batting order was shuffled, and Malan and Jonny Bairstow put on 105 runs in 11.4 overs, before Dushmantha Chameera’s career-best four for 17 reduced England to 180 for six.

Chameera bowled a masterclass in death bowling, varying his pace and lengths to bamboozle numerous England batters in a mini-collapse, but the hosts had already amassed enough runs, since Sri Lanka’s batting was once again poor.

Sri Lanka lacked scoring alternatives, as has been the case throughout the series, and England were generally brilliant with the ball, with David Willey collecting three for 27 and fellow left-armer Sam Curran claiming two wickets.

Sri Lanka lost the series 3-0 after losing the toss for the third time, this time handing over to Bairstow and Malan after deciding to field. They had opened the day by winning the toss for the third time, this time handing over to Bairstow and Malan after electing to field.

While there were no cross words between the two, Malan was shoulder-barged to the ground by Binura Fernando while attempting a quick single, and the England batsman clipped the left-arm seamer off his toes for the first maximum.

Isuru Udana made a poor start, bowling four wides in a 10-ball over as England amassed 48 runs in the powerplay, with Bairstow combining agricultural strokes with more authoritative drives.

Malan upped the ante off Wanindu Hasaranga with a reverse sweep that beat two diving fielders and an exquisite drive over cover. Bairstow farmed the strike for much of his stand with his fellow Yorkshire batsman, but it was Malan who showed more aggression, upping the ante off Wanindu Hasaranga with a reverse sweep that beat two diving fielders and an exquisite drive over cover. (This is a brief piece.)