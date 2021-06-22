England coach Matt Proudfoot has urged his players to “be the best they can be.”

Forwards coach Matt Proudfoot has urged England’s new generation to embrace their chance to impress Eddie Jones.

Jones has named a preliminary team of 21 uncapped players for a summer series that includes a second-string match against Scotland ‘A’ on June 27 and Test matches against the United States and Canada in July.

When the team is updated with arrivals from Saracens and Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists Bristol, Exeter, Sale, and Harlequins, many of them will be casualties.

However, with 12 senior internationals set to tour South Africa with the British and Irish Lions, Proudfoot believes they now have a chance to press their claim to a place in the England squad.

“Our message to the young players is to develop and be the best they can be, and to take advantage of this opportunity,” Proudfoot added.

“They work so hard at their clubs week in and week out to perform, and that performance is what gets them into this environment.

“And then they have the opportunity to grow and be the best they can be because of this atmosphere. The two environments complement one other really well.

“So I try to instill in them the idea that this is a chance to be the best you can be. So far, the first rows have all captured my attention.

“We’ve been following the players throughout the Premier League, so you almost feel like you know them before you arrive.

“You speak with their coaches, and you’re salivating at the prospect of working with them.”

With 28 caps, Ellis Genge of Leicester is the most experienced player in the group, and Proudfoot believes he has a growing leadership role to play with England.

“It’s given him a new dynamic.” To hear him talk and to see how he imparts the insights he’s learnt… “I’ve always thought that’s part of a player’s development,” Proudfoot added.

“Throughout the season, I’ve been impressed with how he’s led by example. Also, his relationship with referees and, in particular, how he has attempted to settle situations. (This is a brief piece.)