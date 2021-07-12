England can learn from Liverpool’s mistakes, as Jurgen Klopp has issued a new warning.

“At least it wasn’t Liverpool!” exclaims Jamie Carragher.

Those of a Red persuasion will have empathized with England after their heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions had waited 55 years to reach a major final, similar to Liverpool’s past desperation to end a 30-year Premier League drought.

And now the 55-year wait for a trophy will be extended to at least 56 years.

England, on the other hand, can learn from Liverpool’s only failed attempts under Jurgen Klopp until glory ultimately found them.

The Reds were beaten in the finals of the Europa League and Champions League in 2016 and 2018, respectively, before the German ultimately led them to their first European title in 2019.

Before ultimately ending their long wait in 2020, Liverpool came within one point of winning the league in the same year.

Now, having lost in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, the 2019 UEFA Nations League final, and the Euro 2020 final, England must do the same and turn these setbacks into benefits.

These near-misses will serve as motivation for Southgate’s team to go one step further in Qatar in 2022.

Despite the fact that Scouse Although Liverpool fans may not be the most enthusiastic about the England squad, as Carragher’s comments about his own international career demonstrate, there are parallels between the Reds and the Three Lions that go beyond long droughts.

Southgate, like Klopp, has built a young, vibrant team whose best days are yet ahead of them, and has united a fanbase by converting skeptics into believers.

They are only a few chapters behind Liverpool on the same route.

The Reds, on the other hand, can learn from England and the team that Southgate is assembling.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold was injured, Jordan Henderson was the only member of the Three Lions team, with Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain long since out of contention following their own misfortunes this season.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip, and Alisson set to join Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, and Virgil van Dijk in the 30+ club, Klopp’s roster is starting to age. The summary comes to a close.