England came dangerously close to accomplishing something no other national team has ever done on Merseyside, a humiliating reminder of why many fans prefer to walk alone.

When it comes to the England national team, the city of Liverpool has a long history of apathy.

It makes no difference if Everton or Liverpool are playing. Supporters are Scouse, not English, which makes sense given the cultural distinctions between Liverpool and the rest of England.

They are the polar antithesis of nationalist Brexit Britain, having historically been an immigrant city that welcomes all tourists.

Since Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative leadership in the 1980s, when she was urged not to “waste” public money on the “stony ground” of Merseyside following the Toxteth riots, Scousers have been mocked on television and in the media, and they have been isolated from the United Kingdom’s governing rule.

Then there’s the onslaught of terrace vitriol directed at both Liverpool clubs for the past three decades, labeling them “victims” for seeking justice in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster, mixed with cries about unemployment and welfare.

It’s about so much more than simply loathing the Manchester Uniteds and Chelseas of the world for 11 months of the year and then straining to root for their players when they’re on international duty in the final month.

How can you expect to stand as brothers behind a national team where the majority of support comes from such a diametrically opposed viewpoint when you’re always at odds with those who inflict such abuse?

This is not what Liverpool stands for, whether historically, politically, culturally, or socially.

Since taking over as England manager in 2016, Gareth Southgate has appeared to help turn the tide, at least on the pitch.

While there was only one Scouser in his Three Lions squad for Euro 2020, Wolves’ Conor Coady, who did not play, and Liverpool and Everton were underrepresented compared to their Manchester and Chelsea counterparts, this was still a team that supporters could rally behind.

Southgate has developed a young, exciting, and, dare I say, likeable squad that unites rather than divides fanbases, despite the fact that the Reds’ sole representative, Jordan Henderson, was limited to just a substitute and one-half of Everton’s England contingent, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, was given little more than a cheerleading role. The summary comes to a close.