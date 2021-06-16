England batsmen should demonstrate their ‘desperation,’ according to assistant coach Graham Thorpe.

Assistant coach Graham Thorpe has advised England’s struggling batsmen that they must demonstrate “desperation” to stay in the team.

After imploding against New Zealand at Edgbaston, the Test team is contemplating its first home series defeat in seven years, and it is easy to see where the problems lay.

In eight Tests in 2021, the top order has been in disarray, with skipper Joe Root leading the way in terms of runs scored.

The raw data is both arresting and damning. Root’s total of 891 puts him 562 runs ahead of his nearest challenger Dan Lawrence, and there has only been one other three-figure score, by Rory Burns, despite the fact that he has two double century and another single to his name.

Lawrence (29.90), Ollie Pope (21.54), Dom Sibley (21.35), and Zak Crawley (10.25) are all trying to keep their heads above water, according to the year’s statistics.

Root, who has faced 500 more deliveries than any of his teammates, said over the weekend that those guys still represent the best talent around and would benefit from a sustained display of faith.

The return of Ben Stokes (broken finger) and Jos Buttler (rest) tightens the field, but Thorpe, who is in charge of preparing the batters under head coach Chris Silverwood, wants to see some give and take.

Dan Lawrence, England’s next top scorer this season.

“These players must demonstrate desperation to be in the team; they must earn the right to stay in the team,” he stated.

“They will be fully aware of it since we have some players returning to the club and others on the outside putting pressure on them as well. There is competition for positions, which is good for a team.

"That competition should motivate the individual so that when they enter, they smell the chance to perform and go out and do it. You must continue to produce, and your right-hand (runs).