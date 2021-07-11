England and Italy are gearing up for a showdown at Euro 2020.

England and Italy are preparing for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, with Gareth Southgate’s side hoping to end a 55-year trophy drought and the Azzurri hoping to spoil the party at Wembley.

Sporting greatness awaits for England captain Harry Kane and his teammates, who are anxious to write their names into the nation’s history by winning only the country’s second major trophy.

Despite the presence of coronavirus limitations, Wembley will host roughly 65,000 people for the event, which was also the site of England’s 1966 World Cup victory.

England entered the tournament as one of few contenders for the title, and they have taken advantage of the fact that they have played all but one of their matches at home.

Southgate’s team will be cheered on by the bulk of the crowd, which was enthralled by England’s last-16 victory over Germany and semi-final victory over Denmark.

“The players require that sense of warmth and support. It has undoubtedly inspired us. We’re in the final, and we want to win,” Southgate added.

“Now we want to go get the trophy and bring it home for everyone.”

The nation is in a frenzy following England’s historic run to their first European Championship final.

Kane stated that he and his teammates will relish the pressure.

“Seeing the supporters on the street as they have been, and seeing the reaction we’ve gotten as we’ve drove into the hotel here and as we’ve left St George’s Park, it just shows us how big an occasion it is,” he said.

“We’ve been breaking down barriers along the way, but we came into this tournament with the goal of winning it, and now we have the chance.”

Southgate may have a problem after learning that Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, who has played in three Euro 2020 matches so far, is doubtful for the final owing to a foot ailment.

England’s team has received messages of good luck from Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I send my best wishes for tomorrow, hoping that history will remember not just your victory, but also the enthusiasm, determination, and pride with which you have behaved yourselves,” said the Queen, who awarded England captain Bobby Moore the World Cup more over 50 years ago.

With their journey to the final, Johnson complimented England’s stars for raising the nation’s morale.

"We're not just hoping or praying for anything to happen. Gareth, we believe in you and your great abilities.