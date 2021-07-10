England and Italy are counting down the days till the Euro 2020 final.

As the clock ticks down to Sunday’s Euro 2020 final, England and Italy are holding their collective breath. The match will be watched by roughly 65,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium and millions more on television.

In England, there is a lot of excitement since the hosts believe this is their chance to add a second big prize to their 1966 World Cup victory.

That final was held at Wembley, and it will be held there again on Sunday as Gareth Southgate’s England attempt to complete the task after defeating Denmark 2-1 in extra time in front of 64,950 fans in the semi-final on Wednesday.

England began the tournament as one of several contenders for the title, but has benefited from the fact that they have played the majority of their games at home.

The final will be their sixth of seven matches at Wembley.

“It’s amazing, and having the final at Wembley makes it even more special, something we could only dream of at the start of the tournament,” defender John Stones said on Friday.

“We’ve progressed this far and have evolved during the competition without putting too much strain on ourselves. Over the previous few years, we’ve faced some difficult challenges.”

Despite the fact that the two countries have only met a few times, England has never beaten Italy in a major competition.

Although both teams were eliminated in the first round of the 2014 World Cup, Italy won a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012 in Ukraine and won 2-1 when they met in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup.

Since then, both clubs have changed drastically.

Since beating Turkey 3-0 in the opening game a month ago, the Azzurri have been the talk of Euro 2020.

Under coach Roberto Mancini, who has played and managed in England, they are on a 33-match unbeaten streak, which is a national record.

This will be their third game at Wembley, following victories against Austria 2-1 in extra time in the last 16 and Spain on penalties in a thrilling semi-final on Tuesday.

On Friday, Italy’s veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci remarked, “Playing at their house does not intimidate us.”

“Even though the majority of the fans will be English, we are excited to take the pitch. We want to accomplish something historic, put on a tremendous show, and then see where it goes.”

At the semi-final and final, Italy had roughly 11,000 UK-based fans cheering them on. Brief News from Washington Newsday.