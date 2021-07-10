England and Italy are counting down the days till the Euro 2020 final.

England and Italy are preparing for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, with Gareth Southgate’s side hoping to end a 55-year trophy drought and the Italians hoping to spoil the party at Wembley.

Sporting greatness beckons for England captain Harry Kane and his teammates, who are anxious to write their names in the history books by winning only the country’s second major title.

Despite the presence of coronavirus limitations, Wembley will host roughly 65,000 people for the event, which was also the site of England’s 1966 World Cup victory.

England entered the tournament as one of few contenders for the title, and they have taken advantage of the fact that they have played all but one of their matches at home.

The vast bulk of the audience will be cheering on Southgate’s men, who generated a raucous environment for England’s second-round match against Germany and semi-final against Denmark.

“As players, as fans, as people, we’ve all been waiting so long to see us in a final,” Kane added. “So these are the chances you must seize with both hands.

“We have a fantastic chance to win our country’s second major trophy. We are happy to be representing the players we have had and produced throughout the years.

“We have to be thrilled for it, we have to enjoy it, but of course, any football match, we’re all winners here, we all want to win, and we’ll need every ounce of that on Sunday.”

A battle-hardened Italy squad stands in England’s way, having recovered the nation’s pride after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Despite the fact that the two countries have only met a few times, England has never beaten Italy in a major competition.

Although both teams were eliminated in the first round of the 2014 World Cup, Italy won a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012 in Ukraine and won 2-1 when they met in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup.

Since then, both clubs have changed drastically.

Since beating Turkey 3-0 in the opening game a month ago, the Azzurri have been the talk of Euro 2020.

Under coach Roberto Mancini, who has played and managed in England, they are on a 33-match unbeaten streak, which is a national record.

This will be their third game at Wembley, having defeated Austria 2-1 in extra time in the last 16 and.